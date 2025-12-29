Left Menu

Cross-Border Matchmaking Scandal: Nepal's Crackdown on 'Bride Buying'

Nepalese authorities are cracking down on illegal cross-border matchmaking that markets Nepali women as brides for Chinese nationals. Several arrests and deportations have occurred, while the Chinese Embassy has warned against these illicit activities. Such matchmaking often exploits women from poorer regions, linking demand to China's skewed sex ratio.

  • Country:
  • China

Nepalese authorities have ramped up efforts to dismantle illegal cross-border matchmaking operations, following reports that Nepali women are being marketed as brides for Chinese men. The intensified crackdown began after immigration officials discovered young Nepali women living with Chinese nationals in rented Kathmandu apartments.

According to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, some Chinese men recorded videos of the women and distributed them on social media. Although the purpose of the recordings was not explicitly stated, officials suspect coercion into marriage. Four Chinese nationals have been deported for visa violations due to lack of evidence for further charges.

Responding to the situation, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal has issued a travel advisory warning against 'bride buying' and advising Chinese citizens to avoid trusting matchmaking agencies. The embassy stressed the legal and cultural risks of cross-border marriages, particularly following cases involving trafficking and exploitation across South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

