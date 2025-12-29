Left Menu

Court Rules: Justice Not a Commercial Service

A consumer commission dismissed a law student's complaint against the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court's registrar. The commission ruled that court administrative functions don't constitute 'commercial services,' emphasizing the statutory nature of these actions and directing such grievances to be addressed within judicial administration itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:18 IST
  • India

A consumer commission in Mumbai has dismissed a complaint filed by a law graduate against the registrar of the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court. The complaint alleged a 'deficiency in service' for not providing certified copies of proceedings in a timely manner.

Ruling on the matter, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission stated that the relationship between litigants and court registries does not equate to a 'commercial relationship.' Instead, it is rooted in statutory procedures, and the commission declared that consumer fora are inappropriate for supervising judicial administration.

Emphasizing the statutory nature of the court's actions, the commission concluded that the complaint fell outside the purview of the Consumer Protection Act and should be addressed within the judicial system, such as filing complaints to higher judiciary authorities.

