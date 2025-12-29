Namotsav in Ahmedabad Celebrates PM Modi’s Journey Through Grand Cultural Spectacle

An unforgettable evening of pride, culture, and inspiration unfolded in Ahmedabad with the grand presentation of Namotsav, a large-scale musical and multimedia production that artistically celebrated the life, leadership, and visionary journey of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Organised by Sanskardham, the three-day cultural programme witnessed a houseful audience every day, reflecting the deep public connect with the narrative of service, determination, and nation-building that the production sought to convey.

The programme was inaugurated by Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah. Addressing the audience, Shri Shah described Namotsav as a powerful depiction of a leader who, within 11 years, has inspired 140 crore Indians to work towards making India the world’s leading nation by 2047. He underlined that such transformation is possible only when a leader dedicates his entire life to a national objective, continuously experiments to achieve it, and builds a vast team of citizens who share the same collective dream of progress and prosperity.

Namotsav traced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from his humble beginnings in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to his transformative tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister of India. Through an engaging blend of live performances, music, dance, narration, and cutting-edge multimedia visuals, the production highlighted key milestones that shaped both his personal journey and India’s developmental trajectory. The seamless integration of traditional art forms with modern technology created a compelling storytelling experience that resonated strongly with audiences across age groups.

The event drew a distinguished gathering of eminent dignitaries, cultural practitioners, spiritual leaders, scholars, artists, and citizens from diverse walks of life. Their presence underscored the significance of the programme as a cultural and social milestone. One of the most striking highlights was the breathtaking live performance by over 150 artists, whose synchronised acts vividly recreated defining moments from Shri Narendra Modi’s life. The aerial view of the stage offered a spectacular panorama of culture, music, and message coming together in perfect harmony, leaving the audience spellbound.

The stage production paid special attention to the historic developmental initiatives undertaken during Shri Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. It showcased how the Gujarat Model of development, marked by good governance, infrastructure growth, and citizen-centric policies, later evolved into a blueprint for national progress. Landmark achievements in governance reforms, social empowerment, inclusive growth, and transparency were woven into the narrative, highlighting how strong foundations laid at the state level shaped policy frameworks at the national scale.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also played a significant role during the event through its Publications Division, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), and Press Information Bureau (PIB). A dedicated book stall set up at the venue by CBC and the Publications Division, Ahmedabad, attracted widespread interest from visitors, scholars, students, and general audiences. Around 14 prominent titles were displayed, offering insights into various dimensions of the Prime Minister’s life, ideas, and leadership philosophy. These included Letters to Mother by Bhavana Somaiya, Aankh Aa Dhanya Che, The Modi Story – Reflections on Leadership and Life, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery, 370: Undoing the Unjust, and Igniting Collective Goodness – Mann Ki Baat @100, among others.

In addition, a comprehensive compilation of speeches delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was showcased, reflecting his vision on governance, development, social reform, and global engagement. The collection provided visitors with an opportunity to engage more deeply with his thoughts and messages delivered across national and international platforms.

Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi; Director General of PIB, Shri Dhirendra Ojha; and Additional Director General, PIB Ahmedabad, Shri Prashant Pathrabe, visited the book stall and interacted with officials. They appreciated the efforts made to curate authentic and informative literature that documents the Prime Minister’s journey and contribution to nation-building, and lauded the use of cultural platforms to complement information dissemination and public outreach.

Overall, Namotsav stood out as a powerful example of how culture can serve as a medium to communicate values, leadership, and social transformation. By blending evocative music, meticulous choreography, compelling narration, and immersive visuals, the programme created a lasting emotional impact. More than a cultural event, Namotsav emerged as a celebration of India’s democratic journey, developmental aspirations, and rich cultural heritage, reaffirming the power of creative expression in inspiring generations.