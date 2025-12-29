Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Missing Sacred Texts in Punjab

An FIR has been lodged following the disappearance of 328 sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. Despite demands for clarity from several Sikh bodies, tensions have escalated between the Punjab government and Sikh institutions, as the probe into the sensitive matter continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Missing Sacred Texts in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has registered an FIR to investigate the disappearance of 328 sacred copies (saroops) of the Guru Granth Sahib, amidst rising tensions with Sikh religious bodies. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to cooperate in the investigation.

This development followed a stern warning from the five Singh Sahiban, who criticized the AAP government for interfering in Sikh matters. Mann, however, defended the move, asserting that finding the missing saroops was not interference but a necessary legal step.

The FIR, which includes charges against 16 individuals, has sparked controversy with SGPC. Critics claim it undermines Sikh autonomy. The SGPC insists on resolving the issue internally, referencing past inquiries revealing SGPC officials' misconduct in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025