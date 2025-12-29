Controversy Erupts Over Missing Sacred Texts in Punjab

The Punjab government has registered an FIR to investigate the disappearance of 328 sacred copies (saroops) of the Guru Granth Sahib, amidst rising tensions with Sikh religious bodies. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to cooperate in the investigation.

This development followed a stern warning from the five Singh Sahiban, who criticized the AAP government for interfering in Sikh matters. Mann, however, defended the move, asserting that finding the missing saroops was not interference but a necessary legal step.

The FIR, which includes charges against 16 individuals, has sparked controversy with SGPC. Critics claim it undermines Sikh autonomy. The SGPC insists on resolving the issue internally, referencing past inquiries revealing SGPC officials' misconduct in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)