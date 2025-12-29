Left Menu

South Africa Orders Probe Into Deadly Building Collapse in Johannesburg

South Africa Orders Probe Into Deadly Building Collapse in Johannesburg


South Africa’s Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, has ordered a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a building in Doornkop, Johannesburg, an incident that has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, including that of a child. Three other individuals sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Minister Macpherson conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with those injured. He described the collapse as a deeply distressing event and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and public safety within the construction sector.

The Minister stated that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure would cooperate fully with all regulatory bodies to ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation. He emphasised that strengthening safety standards and regulatory oversight across the construction industry remains a top priority, both to protect workers and safeguard the public.

“As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we are committed to accountability and ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to enhance safety and oversight. There will be a thorough investigation, and once all the facts are established, appropriate action will be taken,” the Minister said.

The Department confirmed that the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) has been formally requested to lead the investigation. The CBE has been tasked with determining the cause of the building collapse, identifying any responsible parties, and recommending corrective measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

According to the Department, the investigation will be conducted in a transparent manner, with full cooperation from relevant regulatory authorities. The findings are expected to guide future reforms and enforcement actions aimed at improving construction safety standards across the country.

Reiterating the government’s stance, Minister Macpherson affirmed that the safety of construction workers and the public remains the Department’s highest priority. He assured that decisive action would follow once the investigation establishes responsibility and identifies any regulatory or compliance failures.

The incident has once again highlighted the critical importance of strict adherence to building regulations, professional accountability, and continuous monitoring in the construction sector to prevent avoidable loss of life.

