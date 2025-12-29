Left Menu

Pune's Crime Rate Drops in 2025: A Year of Progress and Challenges

In 2025, Pune city saw a notable decline in violent crimes, with murder and attempt-to-murder cases decreasing significantly. Efforts like improved surveillance and stringent action against organized crime contributed to this trend. However, non-fatal assault cases remain a concern, driven by personal disputes and road rage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:59 IST
Pune's Crime Rate Drops in 2025: A Year of Progress and Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Pune city has reported a significant drop in violent crimes during 2025. According to official data revealed during the Annual Crime Review Conference, murder cases fell by 15%, while attempt-to-murder incidents declined by 14.5% compared to 2024.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar attributed these positive trends to enhanced preventive policing methods and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and drone monitoring. Furthermore, the city has improved its infrastructure by expanding CCTV networks.

Despite these successes, non-fatal assault incidents remain elevated. To address persistent day-to-day violence, the police will focus on community partnerships and increased visible presence while tackling property crimes, which have also seen reductions.

TRENDING

1
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

 Global
3
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025