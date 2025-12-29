Pune's Crime Rate Drops in 2025: A Year of Progress and Challenges

Pune city has reported a significant drop in violent crimes during 2025. According to official data revealed during the Annual Crime Review Conference, murder cases fell by 15%, while attempt-to-murder incidents declined by 14.5% compared to 2024.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar attributed these positive trends to enhanced preventive policing methods and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and drone monitoring. Furthermore, the city has improved its infrastructure by expanding CCTV networks.

Despite these successes, non-fatal assault incidents remain elevated. To address persistent day-to-day violence, the police will focus on community partnerships and increased visible presence while tackling property crimes, which have also seen reductions.