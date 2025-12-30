Left Menu

Farewell to a French Icon: Bardot's Final Resting Place

French film legend Brigitte Bardot, aged 91, will be laid to rest in Saint-Tropez. The iconic actress, known for her role in 1950s and 60s French cinema, will have a funeral on January 7th. Fans and locals will pay tribute at the Pre des Pecheurs in La Ponche.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:42 IST
Farewell to a French Icon: Bardot's Final Resting Place

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who captivated audiences in the 1950s and 60s, passed away at the age of 91. Details of her burial site in Saint-Tropez have emerged, where her funeral will be held at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church on January 7.

Although the burial is to be conducted privately, fans and local residents can pay their respects in La Ponche's historic district. Bardot left an indelible mark on French culture, with President Emmanuel Macron praising her life of freedom and universal influence.

In recent years, Bardot had become a fierce advocate for animal welfare, residing in the Riviera resort with her beloved animals. Close friend Philippe Volmier recalled her warmth and generosity, as tales of her life continue to resonate with those she touched.

TRENDING

1
Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

 Global
2
Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting Claims

Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting ...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
4
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025