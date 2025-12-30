Farewell to a French Icon: Bardot's Final Resting Place
French film legend Brigitte Bardot, aged 91, will be laid to rest in Saint-Tropez. The iconic actress, known for her role in 1950s and 60s French cinema, will have a funeral on January 7th. Fans and locals will pay tribute at the Pre des Pecheurs in La Ponche.
Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who captivated audiences in the 1950s and 60s, passed away at the age of 91. Details of her burial site in Saint-Tropez have emerged, where her funeral will be held at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church on January 7.
Although the burial is to be conducted privately, fans and local residents can pay their respects in La Ponche's historic district. Bardot left an indelible mark on French culture, with President Emmanuel Macron praising her life of freedom and universal influence.
In recent years, Bardot had become a fierce advocate for animal welfare, residing in the Riviera resort with her beloved animals. Close friend Philippe Volmier recalled her warmth and generosity, as tales of her life continue to resonate with those she touched.
