Farewell to a French Icon: Bardot's Final Resting Place

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who captivated audiences in the 1950s and 60s, passed away at the age of 91. Details of her burial site in Saint-Tropez have emerged, where her funeral will be held at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church on January 7.

Although the burial is to be conducted privately, fans and local residents can pay their respects in La Ponche's historic district. Bardot left an indelible mark on French culture, with President Emmanuel Macron praising her life of freedom and universal influence.

In recent years, Bardot had become a fierce advocate for animal welfare, residing in the Riviera resort with her beloved animals. Close friend Philippe Volmier recalled her warmth and generosity, as tales of her life continue to resonate with those she touched.