U.S. Target in Venezuela Marks New Pressure Tactics

In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed a covert operation was executed in Venezuela, targeting an area where boats are loaded with drugs. This operation signifies the first known ground activity in Venezuela by the U.S. since the pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro began.

The details surrounding the operation remain obscure, as President Trump refrained from disclosing which agency executed the attack. Speculations about CIA involvement were left unanswered, though Trump previously mentioned authorizing covert operations in Venezuela.

The undeclared nature of the operation and the absence of comments from U.S. security agencies prompt speculation. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to amplify pressure on Maduro, with military involvement in the Caribbean intensifying, highlighted by increased troop deployment.

