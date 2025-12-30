Left Menu

Controversy Over Delayed School of Eminence Project

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the prolonged delay in the 'School of Eminence' project in Punjab, accusing the AAP government of failing to complete essential educational infrastructure. He alleged a 'shadow alliance' between Congress and AAP and criticized local mismanagement and commercializing sports resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:38 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed concern over the delayed construction of the 'School of Eminence' near Sufia Chowk, calling out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for compromising the educational future of students.

Bittu alleged a shadow alliance between Congress and AAP, stating both parties avoid criticizing each other's shortcomings for political gain. Additionally, he highlighted misuse of Municipal Corporation staff for non-civic duties and personal interests driving urban development policies.

He opposed the commercialisation of local sports facilities, emphasizing its negative impact on youth and athletes, while voicing support for pending railway projects and MGNREGA amendments to ensure efficient beneficiary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

