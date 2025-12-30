Trump and Netanyahu: Divergent Views on West Bank Future
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not reach full agreement on the Israeli-occupied West Bank during their meeting. International pressure mounts on Israel to address settler violence, while differences remain on the legality and future of West Bank settlements.
U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not fully resolved their differences concerning the Israeli-occupied West Bank. However, Trump refrained from outlining the specifics of this disagreement. The briefing took place after their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
When questioned about his views on the West Bank and concerns regarding settler violence, Trump stated that they have engaged in extensive discussions without reaching a comprehensive agreement. He mentioned a forthcoming decision, emphasizing the timing of its announcement.
Global scrutiny intensifies on Israel to manage settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, an area central to aspirations for a future Palestinian state. The United Nations and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international law, a stance contested by Israel. Recent reports highlight the ongoing violence, underscoring the urgency for a resolution.