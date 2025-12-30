Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: Divergent Views on West Bank Future

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not reach full agreement on the Israeli-occupied West Bank during their meeting. International pressure mounts on Israel to address settler violence, while differences remain on the legality and future of West Bank settlements.

Updated: 30-12-2025 03:55 IST
Trump and Netanyahu: Divergent Views on West Bank Future
U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not fully resolved their differences concerning the Israeli-occupied West Bank. However, Trump refrained from outlining the specifics of this disagreement. The briefing took place after their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

When questioned about his views on the West Bank and concerns regarding settler violence, Trump stated that they have engaged in extensive discussions without reaching a comprehensive agreement. He mentioned a forthcoming decision, emphasizing the timing of its announcement.

Global scrutiny intensifies on Israel to manage settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, an area central to aspirations for a future Palestinian state. The United Nations and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international law, a stance contested by Israel. Recent reports highlight the ongoing violence, underscoring the urgency for a resolution.

