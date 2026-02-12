Motor racing-Alpine to leave World Endurance Championship at end of 2026 to focus on F1

Left Menu

Renault-owned Alpine will withdraw from ​the World Endurance Championship (WEC) ​at the end of ‌the season ​to focus on Formula One, the sportscar maker said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:39 IST
Renault-owned Alpine will withdraw from ​the World Endurance Championship (WEC) ​at the end of ‌the season ​to focus on Formula One, the sportscar maker said on Thursday. Alpine's Formula One ‌team have switched to Mercedes engines this season after finishing last overall with Renault power in 2025. Renault's Dacia brand won the ‌Dakar Rally last month but have also ruled out a ‌return next year.

"We have had to take hard decisions to protect the long-term ambitions of Alpine," said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief. "On one side, the automotive ⁠industry, ​and particularly the ⁠EV market, are growing slower than expected. On the other side, to succeed ⁠for the long-term we must continue our ongoing investment into the ​Alpine product portfolio and Alpine brand.

"While we regret not being ⁠able to continue in the WEC after this season, focusing on Formula One ⁠offers ​us a unique platform from which we can grow brand awareness in line with our ambitions for product and ⁠market growth." The Viry-Chatillon site near Paris that used to make Formula One ⁠engines will ⁠focus on innovation for Renault Group and Alpine.

The WEC has the Le Mans 24 Hours as ‌its showcase ‌event.

