Delhi Disrupted: A Year of Tragedy, Tenacity, and Transformation

The Delhi Police grappled with a tumultuous year, dealing with the devastating Red Fort blast and a fatal crush at New Delhi Railway Station. These incidents put immense pressure on the force, leading to city-wide security upgrades.

Amid bomb threats and shocking criminal activities, including quelling a notorious Ayurveda practitioner dubbed 'Doctor Death', the police faced unprecedented challenges. Additionally, attacks on public figures and chain-snatching incidents prompted a foolproof review of security protocols.

Chronic problems of the capital's infrastructure were laid bare while political and investigative proceedings continued. The year concluded with leadership changes within the force, all while ramping up public safety efforts before 2026.