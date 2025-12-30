Left Menu

Delhi Disrupted: A Year of Tragedy, Tenacity, and Transformation

In 2025, the Delhi Police faced a challenging year marked by tragic events such as the Red Fort blast and public security threats. Under constant pressure, the force tackled serial killers, security breaches, and infrastructure issues while striving to improve public safety and community trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police grappled with a tumultuous year, dealing with the devastating Red Fort blast and a fatal crush at New Delhi Railway Station. These incidents put immense pressure on the force, leading to city-wide security upgrades.

Amid bomb threats and shocking criminal activities, including quelling a notorious Ayurveda practitioner dubbed 'Doctor Death', the police faced unprecedented challenges. Additionally, attacks on public figures and chain-snatching incidents prompted a foolproof review of security protocols.

Chronic problems of the capital's infrastructure were laid bare while political and investigative proceedings continued. The year concluded with leadership changes within the force, all while ramping up public safety efforts before 2026.

