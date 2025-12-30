Turkish Crackdown: Major Raids Target IS Suspects Across Istanbul and Ankara

Turkish authorities intensified their crackdown on the Islamic State group with large-scale operations in Istanbul and Ankara, resulting in the detention of more than 100 suspected individuals.

This concerted effort comes in the wake of a fatal confrontation in Yalova, where three officers and six IS militants lost their lives, raising the stakes for Turkey's internal security.

The operation, sparked by intelligence about potential terrorist attacks targeting holiday festivities, underscores the persistent threat posed by IS in Turkiye, with links traced to fund transfers supporting insurgent networks in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)