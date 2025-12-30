Dehradun Police Investigate Non-Racial Motive Behind Student's Death

Dehradun Police have stated that their investigation into the death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma has found no evidence of racial abuse. The student died following an altercation at a party where he objected to remarks made by a group of young men.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh emphasized the absence of racial discrimination evidence, countering social media narratives. He noted that the ongoing probe has been fair, detailing that the victim and his brother were involved in a dispute which escalated, resulting in fatal injuries for Anjel.

Five accused have been apprehended in connection with the case, with efforts underway to apprehend a sixth. Despite claims of racial slurs, police maintain that no such evidence has surfaced, assuring that legal action will follow based on the findings.

