Dehradun Police Investigate Non-Racial Motive Behind Student's Death
Dehradun police report no evidence of racial motive in the death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura. The incident stemmed from a dispute over offensive remarks during a party. While local social media suggested racial bias, official investigations have found no such evidence.
- Country:
- India
Dehradun Police have stated that their investigation into the death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma has found no evidence of racial abuse. The student died following an altercation at a party where he objected to remarks made by a group of young men.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh emphasized the absence of racial discrimination evidence, countering social media narratives. He noted that the ongoing probe has been fair, detailing that the victim and his brother were involved in a dispute which escalated, resulting in fatal injuries for Anjel.
Five accused have been apprehended in connection with the case, with efforts underway to apprehend a sixth. Despite claims of racial slurs, police maintain that no such evidence has surfaced, assuring that legal action will follow based on the findings.
