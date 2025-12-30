Left Menu

AIBI 14th Annual Convention: Shaping India's Capital Market Future

The Association of Investment Bankers of India aims to redefine India's primary markets with its 14th Annual Convention themed 'IPOs India – Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat.' The event will gather industry leaders to discuss key developments and strategies for India's capital market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) announced the theme for its 14th Annual Convention as 'IPOs India – Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat'. Set for 15th January 2026 at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre, the event expects participation from top policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Featuring an extraordinary lineup, the convention will host significant figures such as SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, NSE's MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, and BSE's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy. Discussions will explore pre-IPO strategies, governance frameworks, and transformative IPO reforms to advance India's capital markets.

Chairman Mahavir Lunawat emphasized the convention's role as a catalyst for actionable ideas and reforms, driving transparency and growth. The event will draw over 1,000 attendees, fostering collaboration across regulators, fund managers, and industry professionals in one of India's most dynamic forums for capital markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
2
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates
4
Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025