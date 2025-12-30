AIBI 14th Annual Convention: Shaping India's Capital Market Future

The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) announced the theme for its 14th Annual Convention as 'IPOs India – Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat'. Set for 15th January 2026 at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre, the event expects participation from top policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Featuring an extraordinary lineup, the convention will host significant figures such as SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, NSE's MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, and BSE's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy. Discussions will explore pre-IPO strategies, governance frameworks, and transformative IPO reforms to advance India's capital markets.

Chairman Mahavir Lunawat emphasized the convention's role as a catalyst for actionable ideas and reforms, driving transparency and growth. The event will draw over 1,000 attendees, fostering collaboration across regulators, fund managers, and industry professionals in one of India's most dynamic forums for capital markets.

