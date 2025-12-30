Left Menu

Skyward Expansion: Turkey Secures Spanish Deal for HURJET Jets

Turkey and Spain have signed a €2.6 billion deal for the Spanish air force to acquire 30 HURJET training jets from Turkish Aerospace Industries, slated to begin in 2028. The agreement, involving Airbus, marks Turkey's first foreign sale of the HURJET and reinforces defense ties between the two NATO allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:19 IST
Skyward Expansion: Turkey Secures Spanish Deal for HURJET Jets
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a strategic move to deepen defense relationships, Turkey and Spain have finalized a €2.6 billion agreement for the Spanish air force to purchase 30 HURJET training jets from Turkish Aerospace Industries. The transaction is a landmark for Turkey, marking its inaugural international sale of the HURJET, planned for delivery from 2028 to 2036.

The deal highlights an expanding cooperation between Turkey and Spain, with the agreement incorporating a comprehensive defense industry export package, including integrated training architecture, maintenance infrastructure, and long-term operational support. Chairman Haluk Gorgun emphasized its multi-dimensional benefits.

This agreement exemplifies Turkey's burgeoning defense industry, characterized by a shift towards self-reliance and innovation. Turkey is also advancing its development of the KAAN fighter jet and the 'Steel Dome' air defense system, enhancing its position as a prominent drone manufacturer globally.

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

 India
2
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
3
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025