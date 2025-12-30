Skyward Expansion: Turkey Secures Spanish Deal for HURJET Jets

In a strategic move to deepen defense relationships, Turkey and Spain have finalized a €2.6 billion agreement for the Spanish air force to purchase 30 HURJET training jets from Turkish Aerospace Industries. The transaction is a landmark for Turkey, marking its inaugural international sale of the HURJET, planned for delivery from 2028 to 2036.

The deal highlights an expanding cooperation between Turkey and Spain, with the agreement incorporating a comprehensive defense industry export package, including integrated training architecture, maintenance infrastructure, and long-term operational support. Chairman Haluk Gorgun emphasized its multi-dimensional benefits.

This agreement exemplifies Turkey's burgeoning defense industry, characterized by a shift towards self-reliance and innovation. Turkey is also advancing its development of the KAAN fighter jet and the 'Steel Dome' air defense system, enhancing its position as a prominent drone manufacturer globally.