Ex-Attorney General Malami Charged in Major Money Laundering Scandal

Nigeria's former attorney general, Abubakar Malami, faces 16 charges related to money laundering and conspiracy alongside his son and an associate. Accused of masking illegal fund origins between 2015-2025, they plead not guilty in Abuja court. Assets involved include luxurious properties amounting to over 8 billion naira.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:41 IST
Nigeria's former attorney general, Abubakar Malami, has been implicated in a significant financial scandal, facing 16 charges tied to money laundering and conspiracy activities, according to documents from the financial crimes watchdog.

The charges were issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and registered at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Malami, together with his son Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami and Hajia Bashir Asabe, is accused of concealing the origins of illicitly obtained funds between 2015 and 2025, involving sums exceeding 8 billion naira via corporate accounts and real estate deals.

All three defendants maintained a plea of not guilty in court on Tuesday. The court placed them in EFCC custody pending a bail hearing set for January 2. The EFCC claims Malami exploited his position from 2015 to 2023 to unlawfully accrue assets, with properties in exclusive areas highlighted in the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

