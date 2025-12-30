Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed: Property Worth Rs 85 Lakh Seized

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police arrested three men allegedly involved in amassing over Rs 85 lakh via cyber fraud. The arrests were made in the Telkhari jungle, following a meticulously planned operation.

The accused were identified as Khurshid Ansari from Dharleto village, along with Alamgir Ansari and Md. Sharafat Ansari from Deoghar district. Sharafat Ansari had previously been charged in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, even serving time for earlier offenses.

Diving into their modus operandi, police revealed the gang posted fake customer service numbers online and duped unsuspecting individuals by posing as company representatives. The police confiscated numerous items as evidence, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)