Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed: Property Worth Rs 85 Lakh Seized

Three men in Jharkhand were arrested for accumulating assets worth over Rs 85 lakh through cyber fraud. The inter-state criminals, caught in Gandey, were involved in a sophisticated scam tricking people with fake customer support numbers and fraudulent APK links. Officials seized several items, including mobile phones and motorcycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:27 IST
Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed: Property Worth Rs 85 Lakh Seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police arrested three men allegedly involved in amassing over Rs 85 lakh via cyber fraud. The arrests were made in the Telkhari jungle, following a meticulously planned operation.

The accused were identified as Khurshid Ansari from Dharleto village, along with Alamgir Ansari and Md. Sharafat Ansari from Deoghar district. Sharafat Ansari had previously been charged in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, even serving time for earlier offenses.

Diving into their modus operandi, police revealed the gang posted fake customer service numbers online and duped unsuspecting individuals by posing as company representatives. The police confiscated numerous items as evidence, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

