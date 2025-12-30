Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

In Bahraich district, a female wolf was shot after a series of attacks left 12 dead and 32 injured. This was part of an operation following frequent wolf attacks. Precautionary measures and patrolling continue, with rescue efforts having been prioritized, despite ending in fatality for the wolf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:50 IST
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female wolf has been shot by a forest department team in Bahraich district following a series of deadly wolf attacks in the area, officials report. The operation began after its mate, also involved in the attacks, was killed two days earlier.

This marks the eighth wolf eliminated during a three-month-long operation. Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav indicated the female wolf was approximately four years old and had become aggressive after its partner's demise. The otherwise elusive animal was spotted near residences, prompting community alerts.

Pilot efforts to capture the wolf were abandoned in favor of shooting when risks mounted. The female wolf's shooting comes as concerns about further attacks linger, prompting continued patrols. Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant and protect their youngsters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged governmental support through aerial surveys and financial relief distribution to those affected.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polling Stations

West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polli...

 India
2
Legal Showdown: Justice Department Targets Virginia's Tuition Equity Law

Legal Showdown: Justice Department Targets Virginia's Tuition Equity Law

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

 India
4
Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025