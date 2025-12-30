Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

A female wolf has been shot by a forest department team in Bahraich district following a series of deadly wolf attacks in the area, officials report. The operation began after its mate, also involved in the attacks, was killed two days earlier.

This marks the eighth wolf eliminated during a three-month-long operation. Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav indicated the female wolf was approximately four years old and had become aggressive after its partner's demise. The otherwise elusive animal was spotted near residences, prompting community alerts.

Pilot efforts to capture the wolf were abandoned in favor of shooting when risks mounted. The female wolf's shooting comes as concerns about further attacks linger, prompting continued patrols. Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant and protect their youngsters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged governmental support through aerial surveys and financial relief distribution to those affected.