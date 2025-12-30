Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Left Menu

A bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in seven fatalities and injuries to twelve others. The incident occurred when the bus lost control and fell into a gorge. Emergency teams responded swiftly, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Local leaders expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:49 IST
In a tragic incident, a bus accident near Vinayak in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in the death of seven individuals, including three women, while twelve others were injured. The bus was en route from Dwarahat to Ramnagar when it plunged into a gorge.

Swift action was taken as police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the accident site to conduct rescue and relief operations. While six people died on-site, one more succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The injured, including the driver, have been admitted to nearby hospitals, with critical cases referred for advanced treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed their condolences for the lives lost. The cause behind the bus losing control is yet to be determined, as investigations are still ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

