Biting Cold Predicted to Sweep Through Telangana

As Telangana braces for a cold wave on December 30 and 31, the northern districts are set to experience severe weather conditions, reports the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad.

Scientist Dharmaraju from IMD revealed that the state is already encountering chilly temperatures, with regions like Adilabad recording a minimum temperature of 6.7°C.

The IMD attributes the cold wave to prevailing low-level winds from the southeast and east, which are expected to maintain dry weather across Telangana over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)