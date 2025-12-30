Left Menu

Biting Cold Predicted to Sweep Through Telangana

A cold wave is expected to affect northern districts of Telangana on December 30 and 31, according to IMD Hyderabad. Areas like Adilabad recorded temperatures as low as 6.7°C. The IMD forecasts dry weather in the coming days due to low-level winds from the southeasterly and easterly directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:00 IST
Dharmaraju, scientist at IMD Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Telangana braces for a cold wave on December 30 and 31, the northern districts are set to experience severe weather conditions, reports the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad.

Scientist Dharmaraju from IMD revealed that the state is already encountering chilly temperatures, with regions like Adilabad recording a minimum temperature of 6.7°C.

The IMD attributes the cold wave to prevailing low-level winds from the southeast and east, which are expected to maintain dry weather across Telangana over the next few days.

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

