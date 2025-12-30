Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Revocation of Mumbai Bus Driver's Licence After Deadly Accidents

More than a year after a fatal bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area, authorities have revoked the driving licence of the driver, Sanjay More. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 40 others. A subsequent accident led to renewed scrutiny and the final licence revocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) has revoked the driving licence of Sanjay More, the driver involved in a fatal bus accident in Kurla, Mumbai last year. This action follows renewed scrutiny after another tragic accident in Bhandup involving a bus from the same manufacturer.

The tragic Kurla accident, which occurred on December 9, 2025, claimed nine lives and injured 40 people. Despite the severity, More's licence revocation took more than a year due to procedural delays and legal considerations.

Authorities acted after multiple notices and a hearing, ultimately serving the revocation order while More was in jail. The decision underscores the seriousness of the incidents and aims to prevent further tragedies on Mumbai's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

