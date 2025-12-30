Tragic Collision: Revocation of Mumbai Bus Driver's Licence After Deadly Accidents

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) has revoked the driving licence of Sanjay More, the driver involved in a fatal bus accident in Kurla, Mumbai last year. This action follows renewed scrutiny after another tragic accident in Bhandup involving a bus from the same manufacturer.

The tragic Kurla accident, which occurred on December 9, 2025, claimed nine lives and injured 40 people. Despite the severity, More's licence revocation took more than a year due to procedural delays and legal considerations.

Authorities acted after multiple notices and a hearing, ultimately serving the revocation order while More was in jail. The decision underscores the seriousness of the incidents and aims to prevent further tragedies on Mumbai's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)