Embracing Integration: India's Youth and Cultural Renaissance

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that India's youth are not forced to choose between tradition and modernity, but are encouraged to integrate both confidently and responsibly. Pradhan delivered these remarks during his closing address at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

As India moves towards its Viksit Bharat goal for 2047, Pradhan noted that advancement should not solely rely on economic metrics. Instead, it should be underpinned by cultural strength and intellectual self-confidence. He emphasized that an Atmanirbhar Bharat embodies self-reliance in production and thought, urging Indians to engage with classical languages and knowledge traditions.

The annual Kashi Tamil Sangamam, themed 'Tamil Karkalam,' aims to fortify cultural bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi by promoting Tamil language across the nation. This initiative symbolizes unity and expands the reach of ancient Tamil texts, fostering inclusivity and access to civilizational wisdom under India's NEP 2020 framework.

