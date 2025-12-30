Left Menu

Embracing Integration: India's Youth and Cultural Renaissance

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes India's focus on integrating tradition and modernity, highlighting cultural and intellectual growth. Speaking at Kashi Tamil Sangamam, he underlines the importance of self-confidence and cultural strength in India's development journey, with Tamil civilisation being foundational to the nation's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:51 IST
Embracing Integration: India's Youth and Cultural Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that India's youth are not forced to choose between tradition and modernity, but are encouraged to integrate both confidently and responsibly. Pradhan delivered these remarks during his closing address at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

As India moves towards its Viksit Bharat goal for 2047, Pradhan noted that advancement should not solely rely on economic metrics. Instead, it should be underpinned by cultural strength and intellectual self-confidence. He emphasized that an Atmanirbhar Bharat embodies self-reliance in production and thought, urging Indians to engage with classical languages and knowledge traditions.

The annual Kashi Tamil Sangamam, themed 'Tamil Karkalam,' aims to fortify cultural bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi by promoting Tamil language across the nation. This initiative symbolizes unity and expands the reach of ancient Tamil texts, fostering inclusivity and access to civilizational wisdom under India's NEP 2020 framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

 India
2
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
3
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
4
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025