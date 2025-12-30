Left Menu

Gulf Rift Exposed: Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate Over Yemen

Tensions escalated between Saudi Arabia and UAE as the Saudi-led coalition launched an airstrike in Yemen. The UAE expressed disappointment over Saudi's stance, which accused UAE of supporting separatists. The situation highlights a growing rift between the regional powers, previously allies against Yemen's Houthis.

30-12-2025
The longstanding alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is under severe strain following a dramatic escalation in Yemen. On Tuesday, the UAE, a key ally in the Saudi-led coalition that has been combating Yemen's Houthi rebels since 2015, found itself at odds with Riyadh after an airstrike targeted a port in Mukalla.

Saudi Arabia's actions came amid accusations that the UAE was fueling strife in Yemen by supporting the separatist Southern Transitional Council. The UAE has denied these allegations, stating the attacked shipment was not carrying weapons and expressing surprise over the aggressive stance taken by their ally.

The fallout has geopolitical implications, not only affecting the Gulf region's security but also potentially impacting oil production decisions, given both countries' significant roles within the OPEC organization. As diplomatic tensions rise, the once unified front against Iranian-backed Houthis presents a fractured image.

