Unfolding the Enigma: The Anjel Chakma Case and Its Wider Implications

In a bid to uncover the truth behind the tragic stabbing of Anjel Chakma, the Dehradun police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). They remain committed to examining all angles, despite no initial evidence of racial abuse.

Authorities revealed Anjel was attacked following a verbal dispute at a local liquor store. The main suspect, Yagyraj Awasthi, allegedly fled to Nepal, with police amplifying efforts to secure his arrest.

The case underscores broader concerns about the safety of northeastern students in Dehradun, as accusations of racial slurs and discrimination linger. The police assure that safety remains paramount for all students in the city.

