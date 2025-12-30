Left Menu

Unfolding the Enigma: The Anjel Chakma Case and Its Wider Implications

Anjel Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked in Dehradun sparking an investigation into possible racial motives. An SIT has been formed to ensure a thorough examination of the case, despite preliminary findings showing no racial abuse. The primary accused, Yagyraj Awasthi, remains at large as efforts to apprehend him intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:04 IST
Unfolding the Enigma: The Anjel Chakma Case and Its Wider Implications
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to uncover the truth behind the tragic stabbing of Anjel Chakma, the Dehradun police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). They remain committed to examining all angles, despite no initial evidence of racial abuse.

Authorities revealed Anjel was attacked following a verbal dispute at a local liquor store. The main suspect, Yagyraj Awasthi, allegedly fled to Nepal, with police amplifying efforts to secure his arrest.

The case underscores broader concerns about the safety of northeastern students in Dehradun, as accusations of racial slurs and discrimination linger. The police assure that safety remains paramount for all students in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

 India
2
Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with Saudi Arabia

Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with S...

 Global
3
Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025