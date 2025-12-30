Rift Escalates: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Tensions with Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates has announced the withdrawal of its final troops from Yemen, following a 24-hour ultimatum issued by Saudi Arabia. This development marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two Gulf powers, who are also major oil producers in the region.

The airstrike on a southern Yemeni port targeting a UAE-linked shipment has intensified the existing rivalry, highlighting how the formerly aligned nations have diverged in their interests within Yemen. The UAE's withdrawal follows a comprehensive assessment of recent developments, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

Both countries are part of the OPEC oil exporters' group, and their disagreements could impact future decisions on oil production. The situation remains volatile, with risks of further conflict in Yemen and potential implications for the broader regional security and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)