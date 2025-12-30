Left Menu

Rift Escalates: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Tensions with Saudi Arabia

The UAE withdrew its remaining forces from Yemen amid escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-backed coalition's airstrike on a UAE-linked shipment intensified the rivalry. Both Gulf nations have diverged on Yemen's future, leading to an open rift and potential impacts on OPEC oil decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:02 IST
Rift Escalates: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Tensions with Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates has announced the withdrawal of its final troops from Yemen, following a 24-hour ultimatum issued by Saudi Arabia. This development marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two Gulf powers, who are also major oil producers in the region.

The airstrike on a southern Yemeni port targeting a UAE-linked shipment has intensified the existing rivalry, highlighting how the formerly aligned nations have diverged in their interests within Yemen. The UAE's withdrawal follows a comprehensive assessment of recent developments, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

Both countries are part of the OPEC oil exporters' group, and their disagreements could impact future decisions on oil production. The situation remains volatile, with risks of further conflict in Yemen and potential implications for the broader regional security and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

 Global
2
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
3
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025