Sanctions Lifted: Alexandra Buriko's Battle With U.S. Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department has officially lifted sanctions against Alexandra Buriko, the former chief financial officer of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, as announced on its website. Sanctioned in May 2022, Buriko was part of a group that resigned following Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

In an effort to align with global actions against Russia's military endeavors, the U.S. had targeted Sberbank along with its senior officials. Buriko, arguing her swift departure from the bank, subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Treasury. The lawsuit questions the legitimacy of her continued presence on the sanctioned list.

The legal proceedings continue as the sanctions are now lifted, and both parties have indicated ongoing negotiations to find a settlement. The Treasury Department declined to comment on the latest developments regarding Buriko's case.