Honoring the Unyielding Spirit: Punjab Assembly Pays Tribute to Historic Sacrifices
The Punjab Assembly held a special session to pay homage to the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, emphasizing the importance of their sacrifices against oppression and tyranny. The event also remembered other influential figures in Sikh history and provided extensive facilities for devotees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Assembly convened a special session on Tuesday to pay tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas, sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted that these martyrdoms continue to motivate society to stand against tyranny and uphold principles, as seen during the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Arrangements were made for devotees attending the event, including transportation and security measures, ensuring a dignified observance of this historic occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
