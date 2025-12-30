Jair Bolsonaro's Unscheduled Medical Procedure: A Battle with Persistent Hiccups

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was subjected to an unplanned medical procedure to address ongoing hiccups, according to his wife Michelle, who made the announcement via social media.

The 70-year-old political figure has already been through two surgeries for hiccups since Saturday, alongside an operation for a hernia in a Brasilia hospital.

Bolsonaro's health concerns have prompted multiple surgical interventions within a short time frame, drawing public attention as his condition unfolds.

