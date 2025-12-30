Jair Bolsonaro's Unscheduled Medical Procedure: A Battle with Persistent Hiccups
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent an unscheduled procedure to treat persistent hiccups. His wife Michelle shared the news on social media. This marks the third surgery since Saturday, following two previous procedures and a hernia surgery at a hospital in Brasilia.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was subjected to an unplanned medical procedure to address ongoing hiccups, according to his wife Michelle, who made the announcement via social media.
The 70-year-old political figure has already been through two surgeries for hiccups since Saturday, alongside an operation for a hernia in a Brasilia hospital.
Bolsonaro's health concerns have prompted multiple surgical interventions within a short time frame, drawing public attention as his condition unfolds.
