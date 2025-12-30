Delhi Court Sentences Ex-UGC Clerk for Cheating and Impersonation

A Delhi court has sentenced former University Grants Commission (UGC) clerk Pappu Kumar to three years' imprisonment for cheating and impersonation in a recruitment exam held in 2013. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel delivered the sentence after Kumar was found guilty of several charges including criminal conspiracy and using forged documents.

The prosecution revealed Kumar was part of a fraudulent scheme during UGC's Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) recruitment. He, along with others, failed to meet necessary typing speed standards, leading to a forensic investigation that exposed the impersonation. This investigation confirmed that substitutes were used during his written and skill tests to secure the appointment illegally.

Following the revelation of irregularities, the UGC terminated Kumar and other implicated candidates in July 2015. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR, which culminated in a 2019 chargesheet detailing the fraudulent practices and financial losses incurred by UGC due to the actions of Kumar and his co-conspirators.

(With inputs from agencies.)