Delhi Court Sentences Ex-UGC Clerk for Cheating and Impersonation

A Delhi court has sentenced former UGC clerk Pappu Kumar to three years of imprisonment for cheating and impersonation during a 2013 recruitment exam. The sentence was handed down by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel, following Kumar's conviction under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court has sentenced former University Grants Commission (UGC) clerk Pappu Kumar to three years' imprisonment for cheating and impersonation in a recruitment exam held in 2013. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel delivered the sentence after Kumar was found guilty of several charges including criminal conspiracy and using forged documents.

The prosecution revealed Kumar was part of a fraudulent scheme during UGC's Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) recruitment. He, along with others, failed to meet necessary typing speed standards, leading to a forensic investigation that exposed the impersonation. This investigation confirmed that substitutes were used during his written and skill tests to secure the appointment illegally.

Following the revelation of irregularities, the UGC terminated Kumar and other implicated candidates in July 2015. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR, which culminated in a 2019 chargesheet detailing the fraudulent practices and financial losses incurred by UGC due to the actions of Kumar and his co-conspirators.

