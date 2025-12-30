HIM MSME Fest-2026: A Hub for Strategic Industrial Dialogue

Himachal Pradesh gears up for the HIM MSME Fest-2026, set to take place in Shimla from January 3 to 5. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Gupta highlighted the strategic leadership dialogue scheduled for January 4, where industry leaders will engage with government officials to discuss investment opportunities and policy reforms.

The dialogue aims to foster collaboration between prominent CEOs, managing directors, and industry leaders, with a focus on sectors like pharmaceuticals, green mobility, and food processing. This Business-to-Government forum underscores the state's commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment and sustaining industrial growth.

In addition to the high-level discussions, the fest will feature an MSME exhibition highlighting handloom, handicrafts, and GI-tagged products. Notable events include a Women Entrepreneurs Meet, Start-up Investor Meet, and various cultural activities, emphasizing the state's diverse opportunities for industrial and economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)