Scholarship Scandal: CBI Investigates Alleged Embezzlement of Disability Funds
The CBI has initiated a probe into the alleged misappropriation of over Rs 11.4 crore from scholarship funds meant for students with disabilities. The investigation targets unidentified public servants and nodal officers across several states, accusing collusion in funneling money to fraudulent entities.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is delving into accusations of misappropriating more than Rs 11.4 crore from scholarship funds designated for disabled students. This alleged fraud involved the misuse of the Umbrella Scholarship Scheme, intended to support various educational programs, including those for disabled students.
Authorities have identified irregularities in the scholarship disbursement process via the National Scholarship Portal. Investigations revealed that several institutions, either fictional or defunct, falsely claimed scholarship funds. Notably, a supposedly closed institution in Jammu and Kashmir was found to have allegedly submitted fraudulent claims.
These findings point towards a large-scale conspiracy involving public officials and educational institutions who purportedly fabricated student data to exploit the scholarship system. The CBI's ongoing probe aims to unravel this intricate scam and bring culprits to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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