Māori Leadership Honoured in New Year 2026 Honours for Service to Aotearoa

Māori recipients recognised in the New Year 2026 Honours List reflect a deep, enduring commitment to Māori advancement, cultural leadership and community service across Aotearoa New Zealand, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has said.

The honours acknowledge Māori leaders across a wide range of fields, including business, education, language revitalisation, conservation, governance, arts, sport, disability advocacy and public service. Recipients include Companions, Officers and Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit, as well as those awarded the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal.

“These honours recognise individuals whose mahi has strengthened whānau, hapū, iwi and communities nationwide,” Mr Potaka said. “Māori leadership continues to play a critical role in shaping a strong, inclusive and resilient Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Honouring excellence in leadership, culture and service

Ngāi Tahu businessman Rod Drury has been appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy. Widely regarded as a pioneer of New Zealand’s tech sector, Sir Rod has helped establish globally successful companies while championing innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth from Aotearoa.

Leith Pirika Comer has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, governance and education. Her sustained contribution to Māori leadership has focused on strengthening governance capability and creating pathways for Māori success across generations.

Professor Thomas Charles Roa also becomes a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori language and education. A nationally respected academic and leader, Professor Roa has played a central role in advancing te reo Māori revitalisation and shaping excellence in Māori education.

Business and governance leader Rachel Emere Taulelei has been recognised as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, Māori and governance. Her work has bridged Māori values with commercial leadership, supporting Māori enterprise and long-term economic prosperity.

Recognition of service to communities and inclusion

Several recipients were appointed Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit for their contributions to Māori wellbeing and inclusion. Christina Cowan was honoured for her services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people, with her advocacy ensuring Māori with disabilities are supported with dignity and representation.

Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka received recognition for services to Māori and art, reflecting a career dedicated to strengthening Māori identity, expression and storytelling through cultural leadership. Waihoroi Paraone Hoterene was honoured for services to Māori and Māori language education, supporting the intergenerational transmission of te reo Māori.

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit include leaders whose work spans conservation, education, sport and community governance. Hori Te Moanaroa Parata and Gail Henrietta Maria Thompson were recognised for services to conservation and Māori, reflecting the enduring Māori relationship with the natural environment grounded in tikanga and kaitiakitanga.

Andrew Ruawhitu Pokaia, known as Pāpā Ruawhitu, and Arihia Amiria Stirling were honoured for their lifelong contributions to Māori education, shaping generations of learners and strengthening pathways for Māori achievement. Roger Bruce Douglas Drummond was recognised for services to rugby and Māori, highlighting the role of sport in Māori leadership and community wellbeing. Dr Lorraine Shirley Eade was honoured for services to Māori, governance and the community, while Helena Audrey Tuteao received recognition for services to people with disabilities and Māori, supporting whānau navigating complex systems with care.

King’s honours recognise lifelong commitment

Mark Joseph Harawira has been appointed a Companion of the King’s Service Order for services to Māori education, arts and conservation. His leadership reflects a lifelong dedication to Māori wellbeing, cultural strength and environmental stewardship.

Bonita Joanne Bigham received the King’s Service Medal for services to local government and Māori, highlighting the importance of Māori leadership and representation in local decision-making and community development.

Strengthening Aotearoa through service

Mr Potaka emphasised that while the honourees represent outstanding individual achievement, they are part of a much wider collective effort that strengthens communities across the country.

“While it is my privilege to highlight the mahi of these recipients, they are part of a wider group of New Zealanders whose service strengthens our communities,” he said. “Their leadership, commitment and values continue to shape a future where Māori aspirations and national progress go hand in hand.”