City Urges Beachgoers to Stay in Safe Zones as New Year Crowds Flock to Coast

The City of Cape Town has urged residents and visitors to strictly observe water safety measures and remain within designated safe zones at beaches and public swimming pools as the city prepares for an influx of New Year holidaymakers.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Francine Higham, said Cape Town’s beaches and pools have already attracted thousands of visitors since the start of the festive season, with authorities anticipating another busy weekend as the city welcomes the new year.

Since 1 December, the City has recorded 19 non-fatal drowning incidents at its beaches, along with four fatal drownings. Of the fatalities, two cases are currently under police investigation, while the remaining two were linked to bathing-related incidents.

City lifeguards have also been kept busy, responding to 33 water rescues, 39 first-aid incidents, and 18 cases involving anti-social behaviour at beaches. In addition, two first-aid incidents were reported at municipal swimming pools during the same period.

In response, the City has reiterated its four key drowning prevention rules, urging the public to swim only between the red and yellow flags where lifeguards are on duty, avoid swimming under the influence of alcohol, remain vigilant for dangerous rip currents, and actively supervise children at all times near water.

Higham emphasised that water safety begins before people leave home, encouraging parents and caregivers to remind children of the golden rules of swimming safety. She also urged beachgoers to make use of the Identikidz service at beaches where it is available.

The Identikidz programme, which helps reunite lost children with their caregivers, has already registered 55 075 children this season and successfully reunited 78 children with their families. Identikidz teams are deployed at popular beaches across Cape Town throughout the summer holidays to enhance child safety in crowded public spaces.

The City has encouraged the public to familiarise themselves with additional safety information available at www.thesafezone.co.za, and to cooperate with lifeguards and law enforcement officials to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season for all.