Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: India's First Remote Robotic Surgeries from Shanghai

A surgeon in Shanghai performed India's first international remote robotic surgeries on patients in Mumbai using the Toumai system. With ultra-low latency in data transmission, the surgeries mirrored traditional procedures' safety and precision. This pioneering step advocates transformative remote access to elite surgical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:45 IST
Breaking Boundaries: India's First Remote Robotic Surgeries from Shanghai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, a surgeon based in Shanghai has successfully performed India's first-ever international remote robotic surgeries on patients located in a Mumbai hospital, spanning a distance of over 5,000 km. This technological feat marks a milestone in the field of telesurgery, raising the bar for global healthcare.

The procedures, a radical prostatectomy and a partial nephrectomy, took place at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. They were conducted using the state-of-the-art Toumai Remote Robotic Surgery System, marking significant progress in extending surgical capabilities across borders.

With data transmission boasting an extremely low latency of just 132 milliseconds, the surgeries were executed with precision akin to traditional methods on-site. This success highlights the potential of remote surgery to break geographical barriers, offering enhanced surgical care regardless of location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

 Ukraine
2
Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

 India
3
Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

 India
4
Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory

Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025