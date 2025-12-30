Breaking Boundaries: India's First Remote Robotic Surgeries from Shanghai

In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, a surgeon based in Shanghai has successfully performed India's first-ever international remote robotic surgeries on patients located in a Mumbai hospital, spanning a distance of over 5,000 km. This technological feat marks a milestone in the field of telesurgery, raising the bar for global healthcare.

The procedures, a radical prostatectomy and a partial nephrectomy, took place at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. They were conducted using the state-of-the-art Toumai Remote Robotic Surgery System, marking significant progress in extending surgical capabilities across borders.

With data transmission boasting an extremely low latency of just 132 milliseconds, the surgeries were executed with precision akin to traditional methods on-site. This success highlights the potential of remote surgery to break geographical barriers, offering enhanced surgical care regardless of location.

