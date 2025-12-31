Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Retires After 40 Years of Distinguished Service

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 31 December 2025, following an illustrious 40-year career marked by operational excellence, leadership, and pioneering contributions to India’s air power.

Commissioned on 7 June 1986 as a Flying Pilot in the fighter stream, Air Marshal Tiwari accumulated over 3,600 hours of flying across multiple aircraft types. His distinguished career spanned key operational, instructional, diplomatic, and strategic leadership roles—shaping modern air warfare capabilities and strengthening India’s defence preparedness.

A Career Defined by Excellence in Air Operations and Aviation Testing

An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor, Air Marshal Tiwari brought unmatched technical expertise to the IAF. His contributions include:

Operationalising the ‘Litening’ Laser Designation Pod during the 1999 Kargil conflict, enhancing precision-strike capabilities of Indian fighter aircraft.

Leading and contributing to various phases of flight testing for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, a cornerstone of India’s indigenous aviation programme.

Conducting extensive weapon and systems testing to support the IAF’s modernization.

He also served as Directing Staff at two premier institutions:

IAF Test Pilots’ School

Defence Services Staff College, Wellington

These roles reflect his influence on shaping new generations of Indian military aviators and leaders.

Strategic Leadership and International Representation

Air Marshal Tiwari held several pivotal leadership positions at Air Headquarters, including:

Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects)

Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans)

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command

His diplomatic tenure as Air Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Paris (2013–2016) strengthened defence cooperation with France and expanded India’s global strategic partnerships.

Honours and Decorations

In recognition of his outstanding service and operational achievements, Air Marshal Tiwari received some of the nation’s highest military honours:

Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (2025) – for distinguished service in operations

Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2025)

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2022)

Vayusena Medal (2008)

These accolades reflect his extraordinary contribution to India’s air defence, operational readiness, and technological advancement.

A Legacy of Service, Leadership, and Inspiration

Throughout his four-decade journey, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari played an instrumental role in advancing India’s aerospace capability—from fighter operations and test flying to strategic planning and command responsibilities. His retirement marks the culmination of a career that significantly shaped the trajectory of the Indian Air Force.

His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of air warriors, test pilots, and defence leaders committed to strengthening India’s skies.