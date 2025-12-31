BMC Election Scrutiny: Over 160 Nominations Rejected

A total of 167 nomination papers, out of 2,516 received for the upcoming January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, were rejected during the scrutiny process, according to civic officials.

The BMC revealed that the scrutiny, which took place on December 31, found 2,231 papers valid. The highest number of rejections, 34, came from the S-ward Returning Officer's office, where 85 forms were submitted. In comparison, no rejections occurred in the F North ward, where all 118 applications were accepted as valid.

The scrutiny process, conducted by 23 Returning Officers' offices, involved the verification of documents and no-objection certificates. The final lists of valid nominations were published post-verification. The Maharashtra State Election Commission had set the nomination submission deadline for December 30, and the last withdrawal date is January 2. Election day is set for January 15 with the counts to occur the following day.

