Gyanesh Kumar Explores Odisha's Cultural Heritage and Election Process

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar kicked off his three-day Odisha visit with prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, emphasizing the importance of booth-level officers (BLOs) in the electoral process.

Kumar, accompanied by family, landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport before heading to Puri for the darshan of sibling deities—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. During the visit, he voiced intentions to learn about Odisha's ancient and unique culture.

The CEC lauded Odisha's cultural heritage, noting the Shree Jagannath Temple and Sun Temple at Konark as symbols of rich traditions. Engaging with senior temple officials, Kumar absorbed rituals and historical insights ahead of his BLO interactions, vital for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)