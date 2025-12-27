Left Menu

Gyanesh Kumar Explores Odisha's Cultural Heritage and Election Process

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar begins a three-day tour in Odisha, focusing on cultural sites and the role of booth-level officers in elections. Kumar visits historic landmarks, engaging with local traditions, and will meet BLOs as part of election preparations for the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar kicked off his three-day Odisha visit with prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, emphasizing the importance of booth-level officers (BLOs) in the electoral process.

Kumar, accompanied by family, landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport before heading to Puri for the darshan of sibling deities—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. During the visit, he voiced intentions to learn about Odisha's ancient and unique culture.

The CEC lauded Odisha's cultural heritage, noting the Shree Jagannath Temple and Sun Temple at Konark as symbols of rich traditions. Engaging with senior temple officials, Kumar absorbed rituals and historical insights ahead of his BLO interactions, vital for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

