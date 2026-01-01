Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te affirmed the island's commitment to defending its sovereignty amidst China's military threats. In his New Year's address, Lai emphasized the importance of strengthening Taiwan's national defense and urged political support for his proposed $40 billion defense budget, critical for Taiwan's security.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed the island's strong stance against Chinese military aggression during a New Year's address, emphasizing Taiwan's determination to uphold its sovereignty.
Lai called for support in augmenting Taiwan's defense budget by $40 billion, stating it as crucial for maintaining the island's security in light of recent Chinese provocations.
Despite recent tensions highlighted by China's military drills, Lai expressed willingness to engage with China on equal grounds, advocating for a peaceful coexistence.
