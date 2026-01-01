Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te affirmed the island's commitment to defending its sovereignty amidst China's military threats. In his New Year's address, Lai emphasized the importance of strengthening Taiwan's national defense and urged political support for his proposed $40 billion defense budget, critical for Taiwan's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 08:32 IST
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed the island's strong stance against Chinese military aggression during a New Year's address, emphasizing Taiwan's determination to uphold its sovereignty.

Lai called for support in augmenting Taiwan's defense budget by $40 billion, stating it as crucial for maintaining the island's security in light of recent Chinese provocations.

Despite recent tensions highlighted by China's military drills, Lai expressed willingness to engage with China on equal grounds, advocating for a peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

 India
2
Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

 India
3
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

 Global
4
Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026