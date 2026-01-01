Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed the island's strong stance against Chinese military aggression during a New Year's address, emphasizing Taiwan's determination to uphold its sovereignty.

Lai called for support in augmenting Taiwan's defense budget by $40 billion, stating it as crucial for maintaining the island's security in light of recent Chinese provocations.

Despite recent tensions highlighted by China's military drills, Lai expressed willingness to engage with China on equal grounds, advocating for a peaceful coexistence.

