Delhi Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drunken Driving

On New Year's Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 868 challans for drunken driving, marking a 56% increase from last year's figures. The heightened enforcement involved special teams, CCTV surveillance, and 20,000 police officers to ensure law and order, highlighting the ongoing issue of road safety in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 868 challans for drunken driving, representing a significant 56% increase from last year's statistics, officials reported on Thursday.

Intensified enforcement was evident through wider deployment of traffic personnel and strategic placement of special teams on arterial roads, nightlife hubs, and residential clusters to curb dangerous driving violations, according to a senior police officer.

The robust operation involved breathalyser tests at rotating checkpoints, supported by extensive CCTV surveillance and real-time district control room coordination to address crowd movements and incidents swiftly. Approximately 20,000 police officers were also mobilised to maintain law and order, with particular focus on crowd-prone areas like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and Aerocity. The drive emphasises deterrence against drunken driving, a major cause of road accidents in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

