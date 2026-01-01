Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice
Delhi courts disposed of 1,792 POCSO cases in 2025, surpassing new case registrations. The report, 'Pendency to Protection,' indicates courts are reducing case backlogs. Nationally, a 109% disposal rate was recorded. Recommendations include 600 new e-POCSO courts. Despite progress, challenges like inter-state disparities and prolonged pendencies remain.
Delhi courts have achieved a remarkable milestone in 2025 by disposing of 1,792 POCSO cases, significantly surpassing the 1,006 new cases filed that year, according to the report 'Pendency to Protection.'
This achievement reflects a broader trend across India, with courts nationwide recording a case disposal rate of 109%, signaling a shift from managing backlogs to reducing them.
Despite these promising figures, the report warns of ongoing challenges, such as inter-state disparities and lengthy pending cases, urging for the establishment of 600 additional e-POCSO courts to sustain this momentum.