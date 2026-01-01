Nepal's Deadly Protests: Former PM Oli Under Scrutiny

A government-appointed commission in Nepal is set to summon former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for clarification over the excessive use of force during the Gen Z movement protests in September. The protests saw the death of 77 people, drawing severe condemnation for the alleged police tactics used.

The commission, led by Chief Gauri Bahadur Karki, expects to conclude its investigation by January 21. Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has already appeared before the panel, accepting moral responsibility for the fatalities, while suggesting that subsequent violence was instigated as part of a deliberate conspiracy.

Despite the commission's efforts, Oli has publicly challenged its authority, expressing doubts about its impartiality. Meanwhile, travel restrictions initially imposed on Lekhak have been lifted following his compliance with the investigation process.

