Nepal's Deadly Protests: Former PM Oli Under Scrutiny

A commission in Nepal is investigating the excessive force used during protests against former Prime Minister Oli, which resulted in 77 deaths. The commission plans to summon Oli, but he questions its legitimacy. Former Home Minister Lekhak has taken moral responsibility, blaming subsequent violence on a 'planned conspiracy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:27 IST
A government-appointed commission in Nepal is set to summon former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for clarification over the excessive use of force during the Gen Z movement protests in September. The protests saw the death of 77 people, drawing severe condemnation for the alleged police tactics used.

The commission, led by Chief Gauri Bahadur Karki, expects to conclude its investigation by January 21. Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has already appeared before the panel, accepting moral responsibility for the fatalities, while suggesting that subsequent violence was instigated as part of a deliberate conspiracy.

Despite the commission's efforts, Oli has publicly challenged its authority, expressing doubts about its impartiality. Meanwhile, travel restrictions initially imposed on Lekhak have been lifted following his compliance with the investigation process.

