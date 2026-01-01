Left Menu

Haryana Government Announces Major IPS Reshuffle

The Haryana government has reshuffled postings of four senior IPS officers. Alok Mittal will now lead as Director General, Prisons. Arshinder Singh Chawla takes on the role of DG, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. New appointments include Kalaramchandran and C S Rao for strategic positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:36 IST
Haryana Government Announces Major IPS Reshuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government announced a significant reshuffle involving four senior IPS officers on Thursday evening.

Alok Mittal, currently the Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation, has been appointed as Director General, Prisons, while maintaining his existing responsibilities.

Arshinder Singh Chawla is now the Director General of Police for the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, filling a previously vacant position. Additionally, Kalaramchandran has been appointed as Director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal, and C S Rao takes on the role of Additional Director General of Police for Human Rights and Litigation.

TRENDING

1
Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

 Global
2
BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

 India
3
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
4
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026