Haryana Government Announces Major IPS Reshuffle

The Haryana government announced a significant reshuffle involving four senior IPS officers on Thursday evening.

Alok Mittal, currently the Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation, has been appointed as Director General, Prisons, while maintaining his existing responsibilities.

Arshinder Singh Chawla is now the Director General of Police for the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, filling a previously vacant position. Additionally, Kalaramchandran has been appointed as Director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal, and C S Rao takes on the role of Additional Director General of Police for Human Rights and Litigation.