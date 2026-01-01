Left Menu

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

A Delhi court sentenced Haryana gangster Vikas Gulia and his associate to life imprisonment under MCOCA provisions. The court opted against the death penalty, citing that the offences didn't qualify as 'rarest of the rare'. Both convicts were involved in numerous crimes, affecting public trust in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:57 IST
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has ruled against handing the death penalty to Haryana gangster Vikas Gulia and his associate, instead sentencing them to life imprisonment under the MCOCA. The court determined that their offences did not meet the criteria for 'rarest of the rare' cases.

Judge Vandana Jain sentenced the duo to rigorous life imprisonment, emphasizing that the death penalty is reserved for crimes committed in an inhumane and barbaric manner, which was not applicable in this case. As such, each convict was fined Rs 3 lakh for organized crime under Section 3 of MCOCA.

The prosecutor had argued for the death penalty, highlighting their involvement in multiple unlawful activities even while on bail. Despite the seriousness of their crimes, the court stressed the impact of their criminal acts on public trust and noted that neither of the convicts respected legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026