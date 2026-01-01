Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

A Delhi court has ruled against handing the death penalty to Haryana gangster Vikas Gulia and his associate, instead sentencing them to life imprisonment under the MCOCA. The court determined that their offences did not meet the criteria for 'rarest of the rare' cases.

Judge Vandana Jain sentenced the duo to rigorous life imprisonment, emphasizing that the death penalty is reserved for crimes committed in an inhumane and barbaric manner, which was not applicable in this case. As such, each convict was fined Rs 3 lakh for organized crime under Section 3 of MCOCA.

The prosecutor had argued for the death penalty, highlighting their involvement in multiple unlawful activities even while on bail. Despite the seriousness of their crimes, the court stressed the impact of their criminal acts on public trust and noted that neither of the convicts respected legal consequences.

