Jair Bolsonaro Discharged: Medical Recovery Amid Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital after treatment for a hernia and hiccups. He returns to the Federal Police Superintendency to continue his 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after the 2022 election. His request for house arrest was denied by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 02-01-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 03:33 IST
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the hospital following medical treatment for a hernia and persistent hiccups, as reported by a Reuters correspondent and local media.

After his discharge, Bolsonaro returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia, where he is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence. The sentence relates to charges of conspiring to execute a coup following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

The Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier denied a petition filed by Bolsonaro's legal team requesting he serve his sentence under 'humanitarian house arrest.' This hospital admission had been authorized by Justice Moraes based on a request from Bolsonaro's attorneys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

