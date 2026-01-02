Jair Bolsonaro Discharged: Medical Recovery Amid Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the hospital following medical treatment for a hernia and persistent hiccups, as reported by a Reuters correspondent and local media.

After his discharge, Bolsonaro returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia, where he is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence. The sentence relates to charges of conspiring to execute a coup following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

The Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier denied a petition filed by Bolsonaro's legal team requesting he serve his sentence under 'humanitarian house arrest.' This hospital admission had been authorized by Justice Moraes based on a request from Bolsonaro's attorneys.

(With inputs from agencies.)