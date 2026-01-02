Jair Bolsonaro Discharged: Medical Recovery Amid Controversy
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital after treatment for a hernia and hiccups. He returns to the Federal Police Superintendency to continue his 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after the 2022 election. His request for house arrest was denied by the Supreme Court.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the hospital following medical treatment for a hernia and persistent hiccups, as reported by a Reuters correspondent and local media.
After his discharge, Bolsonaro returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia, where he is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence. The sentence relates to charges of conspiring to execute a coup following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.
The Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier denied a petition filed by Bolsonaro's legal team requesting he serve his sentence under 'humanitarian house arrest.' This hospital admission had been authorized by Justice Moraes based on a request from Bolsonaro's attorneys.
