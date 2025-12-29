Left Menu

Supreme Court Decision Reverberates as Lifeline for Aravallis

The Supreme Court's stay on its earlier decision regarding the Aravalli mountain range has been hailed by former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He emphasized the ecological importance of the Aravallis, urging the Haryana government to clarify its position in court, as decisions affect regional conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:41 IST
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed gratitude for the Supreme Court's recent decision to put its previous order concerning the Aravalli mountain range on hold. The order had earlier opened parts of the region to regulated mining, which Hooda and his party opposed.

Hooda called on the Haryana government to present a clear stance in the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings, underscoring the ecological significance of the Aravallis as 'Haryana's lungs.' He stressed that any damage to these mountains could have severe environmental consequences.

The Supreme Court bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, ordered a review of the Aravallis' definition and tasked a new expert committee with examining related concerns. The Court's decision also involved notifying the Centre and four affected states, seeking responses on the suo motu case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

