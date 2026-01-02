Family Feud Escalates to Infant Abduction Drama in Delhi

A personal dispute within a family escalated dramatically into an infant abduction at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Delhi, police reported on Friday.

The kidnapped infant was swiftly rescued, and two women were apprehended for planning the crime as revenge against the child's mother. This elaborate scheme involved a family member and an accomplice impersonating hospital staff.

Authorities, alerted by the mother, traced the child using CCTV footage. The footage captured Pooja Soni, posing as a hospital worker, taking the newborn under false pretenses. The perpetrators, Suman Devi and Pooja Soni, are now in custody as investigations continue.