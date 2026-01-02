Runway Resurgence: Strategic Boost at Car Nicobar Air Base

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, officially inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar Air Base in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This development strengthens India's strategic outlook towards the eastern front, providing an advantage in overseeing the Malacca Strait, a critical maritime route.

The upgraded facility not only enhances the Indian Air Force's capability for rapid air operations but also facilitates long-range firing exercises. According to a senior official, the enhancement represents the government's dedication to the 'Act East' policy and the Prime Minister's vision for regional security and growth.

During his visit, General Chauhan also highlighted the strategic importance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, emphasizing their role in national security and military operations. He engaged with senior officials, underlining the geostrategic value and contributions of the Andaman and Nicobar Command to nation-building.

