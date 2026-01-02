Left Menu

Runway Resurgence: Strategic Boost at Car Nicobar Air Base

The upgraded runway at Car Nicobar Air Base in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been inaugurated by CDS General Anil Chauhan. This enhancement bolsters strategic oversight of the Malacca Strait, aiding in swift air operations and reinforcing national security as part of India's 'Act East' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:06 IST
Runway Resurgence: Strategic Boost at Car Nicobar Air Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, officially inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar Air Base in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This development strengthens India's strategic outlook towards the eastern front, providing an advantage in overseeing the Malacca Strait, a critical maritime route.

The upgraded facility not only enhances the Indian Air Force's capability for rapid air operations but also facilitates long-range firing exercises. According to a senior official, the enhancement represents the government's dedication to the 'Act East' policy and the Prime Minister's vision for regional security and growth.

During his visit, General Chauhan also highlighted the strategic importance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, emphasizing their role in national security and military operations. He engaged with senior officials, underlining the geostrategic value and contributions of the Andaman and Nicobar Command to nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India
2
China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

 China
3
Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

 India
4
Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026