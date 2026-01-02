Left Menu

Battle for Mumbai's Mayorship: The Marathi Identity and Political Alliances

Nawab Malik of the NCP emphasizes the Marathi identity of every Mumbai resident as the city prepares for the BMC elections. Challenges about alliance strategies, especially with BJP, arise amid concerns over a potential Muslim mayor if the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:11 IST
Battle for Mumbai's Mayorship: The Marathi Identity and Political Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nawab Malik, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), declared that every individual residing in Mumbai identifies as Marathi, as the city heads toward crucial municipal elections. Malik addressed these sentiments at a press conference on Friday amid rising political tension.

The political climate has intensified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserting that a Muslim mayor might emerge should the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance secure a victory in the upcoming January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP plans to contest these elections independently, separating itself from the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance, attempting to refute allegations of dividing votes and maintain a stronghold on its political ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India
2
China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

 China
3
Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

 India
4
Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026