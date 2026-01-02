Battle for Mumbai's Mayorship: The Marathi Identity and Political Alliances
Nawab Malik of the NCP emphasizes the Marathi identity of every Mumbai resident as the city prepares for the BMC elections. Challenges about alliance strategies, especially with BJP, arise amid concerns over a potential Muslim mayor if the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance wins.
Nawab Malik, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), declared that every individual residing in Mumbai identifies as Marathi, as the city heads toward crucial municipal elections. Malik addressed these sentiments at a press conference on Friday amid rising political tension.
The political climate has intensified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserting that a Muslim mayor might emerge should the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance secure a victory in the upcoming January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP plans to contest these elections independently, separating itself from the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance, attempting to refute allegations of dividing votes and maintain a stronghold on its political ethos.
