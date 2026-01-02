Battle for Mumbai's Mayorship: The Marathi Identity and Political Alliances

Nawab Malik, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), declared that every individual residing in Mumbai identifies as Marathi, as the city heads toward crucial municipal elections. Malik addressed these sentiments at a press conference on Friday amid rising political tension.

The political climate has intensified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserting that a Muslim mayor might emerge should the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance secure a victory in the upcoming January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP plans to contest these elections independently, separating itself from the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance, attempting to refute allegations of dividing votes and maintain a stronghold on its political ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)