Global Political and Economic Events: A January-February Outlook

A comprehensive diary of global political and economic events spanning from January to February has been released. This diary outlines major activities including diplomatic engagements and critical domestic elections across various nations.

Key highlights include the visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to China for talks with President Xi Jinping, and the EU-Jordan summit in Amman. The document also notes significant elections occurring in Uganda, Portugal, and Costa Rica.

Further, the diary lists strategic dialogues and summits, such as Greece's energy summit and Brussels-hosted assemblies relating to EU affairs. These events are poised to shape international relations and economic policies in the coming months.

