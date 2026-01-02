Global Political and Economic Events: A January-February Outlook
This content is about a diary listing various political and economic events scheduled from January to February. It mentions key events like elections, summits, and official visits involving countries like China, Turkey, Myanmar, Greece, and Costa Rica.
A comprehensive diary of global political and economic events spanning from January to February has been released. This diary outlines major activities including diplomatic engagements and critical domestic elections across various nations.
Key highlights include the visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to China for talks with President Xi Jinping, and the EU-Jordan summit in Amman. The document also notes significant elections occurring in Uganda, Portugal, and Costa Rica.
Further, the diary lists strategic dialogues and summits, such as Greece's energy summit and Brussels-hosted assemblies relating to EU affairs. These events are poised to shape international relations and economic policies in the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections
Youth Power: Punjab Congress' Bold Move for 2027 Elections
BJP's Landslide Victory: Maharashtra Municipal Elections Redefine Political Landscape
BJP Poised for Dominance in Upcoming Municipal Elections
Dissent Brews in BJP Ahead of Latur Municipal Elections